[Update – November 9 @ 12:00 PM ET]: This was missed, but shortly following the announcement of the Scorn delay to 2022, the CEO of Ebb Software, Ljubomir Peklar, apologized for the harsh message in the development update. Peklar wrote: “I take full responsibility for the last update that you received from our KS yesterday. I quickly and haphazardly read through the draft of the update and in all my wisdom approved it. Reading through again it was clear that the hostile tone it was written in should not be how we should express ideas or plans to people that help us out. We may be tired, confused and frustrated at our own ineptitude, but there is no reason to lash out at you. For that I personally apologise. I will do my best for this kind of outburst not to happen again.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO