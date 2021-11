If someone were to tell you the 4th quarter of a highly contested game would come down to quarterbacks Tom Brady and Trevor Siemian then obviously it would be advantage Brady right? Well, not so fast. The reason Siemian was in the game in the first place cannot be understated. He was forced into the game in the first half after New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston went out with a significant knee injury. He did not return in this one and will likely be out for an extended period of time as he recovers. With Taysom Hill still out with a concussion injury, Siemian was thrust into action when he most certainly didn’t think he would. While his numbers weren’t great, 16/29 for 159 yards and touchdown throw, he didn’t turn the ball over and he led the Saints on 5 scoring drives, including the go ahead field goal with under 2 minutes left in the game.

