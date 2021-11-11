CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump asks for stay to stop release of records from National Archives

By Harper Neidig
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQPIj_0ctiUVxp00

Former President Trump is asking a federal appeals court to stay a Friday deadline for the National Archives to begin handing over records from his administration to the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump's lawyers on Thursday filed an emergency motion with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to temporarily block the release while the former president's legal challenge plays out.

"If no administrative injunction issues from this Court, then the records at issue will be produced on November 12, at 6:00 p.m," the filing reads. "Put simply, this motion seeks only a brief pause in the production; it will not prejudice the other arguments or requests to be made by the parties in this important appeal."

Neither the Justice Department, which is representing the National Archives, nor the select committee's lawyers are opposing Trump's request for a temporary stay of the deadline.

If the circuit court grants the request, which could be likely given the lack of opposition from the other parties, the deadline will be delayed briefly while Trump asks for a lengthier stay to take hold during the appeals process.

Trump's legal team quickly appealed after a district court judge on Tuesday rejected their lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration from complying with an expansive records request from the select committee.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said that Trump's claims of executive privilege were outweighed by the fact that the sitting president and the legislative branch were in agreement on turning over the documents.

"The legislative and executive branches believe the balance of equities and public interest are well served by the Select Committee’s inquiry," Chutkan wrote. "The court will not second guess the two branches of government that have historically negotiated their own solutions to congressional requests for presidential documents."

Comments / 4

maaven buttbrittle
4d ago

Trump "I was only kidding when I said that I would be the transparent president ever...I can't believe you fell for that!"

Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Post

Distinguished person of the week: Trump is still not a king

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan issued a 39-page opinion on Tuesday rejecting former president Donald Trump’s attempt to block the Jan. 6 House select committee’s demand for hundreds of documents relating to the violent insurrection that Trump incited. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Chutkan’s...
POTUS
Washington Post

Sorry, Mr. Trump: Executive privilege is President Biden’s to assert

That is, does executive privilege — a president’s ability to shield internal documents and private conversations with top advisers from discovery — belong to the sitting president or the president whose secrets are being sought?. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The answer is complicated, but...
POTUS
MSNBC

Team Trump makes yet another pitiful, last-ditch effort to block Jan. 6 documents

Former President Donald Trump's last-ditch efforts to stop the National Archives from sharing his presidential records with House lawmakers continued Thursday with a desperate plea to a federal appeals court. The House select committee set Friday as the deadline to receive documents related to the Trump administration’s actions before, during and after the U.S. Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#The National Archives#House#Court#The Justice Department#The Select Committee
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How far will Trump go to hide Jan. 6 documents from Congress?

Donald Trump and his legal team haven't just picked a curious fight over executive privilege, they're also committing to that fight with extraordinary vigor. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that the former president does not have the legal authority to block the release of materials to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. "[Trump's] position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wrote. "But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
NBC News

Judge rejects latest attempt by Trump to block release of Jan. 6 records

A federal judge Wednesday night rejected the latest attempt by former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from his administration surrounding the events of Jan. 6. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a request for an emergency injunction filed by Trump's lawyers a day after she ruled...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
46K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy