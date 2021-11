The CMA Awards are almost here! This year marks the 55th annual event, and country music's biggest stars will be on hand to give and receive awards and deliver unforgettable performances. Luke Bryan will lead the way as the first solo host in the show's history, and you can expect collaborations by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and more. Miranda Lambert will kick things off and promises some "surprises" in her opening number. We can't wait to see how it all unfolds, but first, we need details on how to watch the show so we don't miss a minute!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO