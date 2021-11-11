Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO