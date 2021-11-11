CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE! News can officially share the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip solo cast pics, and let's just say that we've never seen these Housewives look this fierce. Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps,...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels

What was Bravo before Andy Cohen?  One may recall some artsy channel that played opera arias and the like on a Friday night.  And it went from that to one of the hottest channels thanks to the Real Housewives franchise thanks to the vision of Andy.  He built an empire, and functions as the center […] The post Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are familiar with the friendship between Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. They’ve been on each other’s side for years now, despite some minor drama. Truthfully, I like their friendship, even if I don’t totally understand it. But every friendship has its limits. Cynthia recently announced that she would not be […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Melissa Gorga
Us Weekly

Why Andy Cohen Is ‘So Glad’ Erika Jayne’s $1,000 Disney Stock Baby Gift Never Arrived

No hard feelings here! Erika Jayne gave Andy Cohen a lavish gift for his baby shower, but it never arrived — and he’s actually happy about it. “Erika gave me a card that said she had given me I believe it was $2,000 — no, I think it was $1,000 shares of Disney stock, which is really expensive,” the Bravo boss, 53, said during a Tuesday, November 2, event at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City promoting his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. “I called her and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and she said, ‘That’s what we give to all the kids in our life.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Girls Trip#The Real Housewives#Turks
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Dolores Catania and David Principe's Relationship

Dolores Catania's relationship with boyfriend David Principe has long been a buzzy topic as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have previously shared their thoughts about the couple, who are still not engaged nor living together despite being in an exclusive relationship for several years. "I really feel this guy loves me," Dolores told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 11 reunion. "I don't know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really."
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Engaged to Boyfriend Following Divorce

Teresa Giudice is engaged! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said yes when boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas popped the question Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, PEOPLE reported Thursday. Ruelas went all-out for the proposal, bringing in a violinist, fireworks, roses, candles and sparklers into his proposal.
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been a monumental city for the franchise for many reasons. It provided the first Real Housewives city with nearly an all-Black cast. It gave us the gift (some may say, created the monster) that is the queen NeNe Leakes. It also, if you think back, was the first city […] The post Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Family Reacts To Her Shocking Engagement In ‘RHOA’ Spinoff’s 1st Trailer – Watch

Porsha Williams’ family questions her engagement to Simon Guobadia in the first tension-filled trailer for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’. Porsha Williams’ family has a lot to say about her whirlwind engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia in the first trailer for Porsha’s Family Matters, the new Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff series. Set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 28, the limited series will follow the extended Williams family as they work through their familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico. What’s a family wellness getaway without tension? In a trailer released on Monday, Oct. 25, Porsha’s family voice their concerns about her impending nuptials.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-Face

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has made a name for herself thanks to the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans have come to love the drama she brings to each season, like getting engaged to her "friend's" former husband Simon Guobadia. Now that she is building a family of her own including her young daughter PJ, she's got new plans in the works at Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Watch: Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer. The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Angela Simmons is Reportedly Filming for the Upcoming Season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Cosmopolitan

Andy Cohen's Net Worth Is So Massive Thanks to 'Real Housewives'

Truly concerned Andy Cohen isn't getting any sleep, because he appears to be working quite literally all the time. And not just as executive producer and reunion host for the approximately one million ('kay, more like 15) shows in the Real Housewives franchise. Andy also has a casual radio show...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Several weeks after confirming her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey is opening up about why now felt like the right time to step away from the show. In an interview with Us Weekly, Cynthia said that she wants to give more of her attention to her marriage to Mike Hill. She also shared that she'll be spending more and more time in Los Angeles where Mike lives. Her daughter, Noelle Robinson, is also based on the West Coast.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy