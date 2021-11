We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including The Morning Show, Y: The Last Man, The Rookie and 9-1-1! 1 | Where in the world did The Morning Show‘s Mitch think he was going to find a store open in the middle of the night… in rural Italy… during a COVID-19 lockdown? 2 | On Colin In Black and White, were you hoping that Crystal’s mom saved him a plate and that Colin and Crystal could be together someday? 3 | There was chemistry between Insecure‘s Issa and...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO