Lucille Ball Fans Still Upset Over Nicole Kidman Casting in ‘Being the Ricardos': ‘Debra Messing Was Robbed’

"If they 'boo' you, we're done…" Amazon Prime has debuted the official trailer for Being the Ricardos, the latest film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin following his other two features - Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The first teaser dropped last month. This time he's pulling a Steve Jobs but for classic TV show "I Love Lucy" instead. The film follows Lucy and Desi (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. It takes place over one week during the production of the show, hence the Steve Jobs concept of the story taking place in a short amount of time. Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, plus a fabulous cast including J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer. Both trailers for this so far are a bit off, or is it just me? All the music and the strange dialogue choices, rather than showing some scenes. I still hope this is good? But it's hard to say.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO