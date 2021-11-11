CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucille Ball Fans Still Upset Over Nicole Kidman Casting in ‘Being the Ricardos': ‘Debra Messing Was Robbed’

By Andi Ortiz
 5 days ago
A new trailer has arrived for “Being the Ricardos,” giving fans their first complete look at Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of comedy icon Lucille Ball, voice and all. And fans are still convinced that Debra Messing should’ve been cast in the role instead. “Being the Ricardos” is set to tell...

AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
Lucie Arnaz
Lucille Ball
Debra Messing
Cate Blanchett
Nicole Kidman
Desi Arnaz
Javier Bardem
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Hugs Keith Urban While Rocking Ab-Baring Black Gown To CMA Awards

Okay, Nicole! The Oscar winner looked like a million bucks as she showed off her awesome figure in a sleek black gown at the CMA Awards with Keith Urban. Move aside, literally any other couple attending the CMA Awards! Country crooner Keith Urban and his stunning wife Nicole Kidman have arrived! Nicole looked absolutely incredible in a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent that featured a sleek pointed shoulder and long sleeve, while the other shoulder was left bare. The dress then opened up again at Nicole’s hip to bare her tight core before hugging the rest of her curves! The actress had her hair in an updo, with two pieces framing her face in loose curls. She accessorized with gold jewels and looked truly better than ever!
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman surprises fans with 'crazy gorgeous' 80s look

Nicole Kidman knows how to slay a red carpet and any type of glamorous event, and she did just that over the weekend as she and husband Keith Urban headed out to the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. For the special occasion, the Hollywood actress...
MovieWeb

Being the Ricardos Full Trailer Asks: Is Lucille Ball a Threat to the American Way of Life?

The first trailer for Being the Ricardos gave us just a glimpse at the cast as they set the stage for the new biopic. The official trailer released today shows a couple frantic to keep their marriage together while dealing with what appears to be the Red Scare investigation that plagued the couple. We are also treated with the first look at J. K. Simmons and Nina Arianda portraying William Frawley and Vivian Vance.
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations in the 2020 Oscar race. The new movie from Amazon Studios could...
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Goes Bold in High-Slit Cutout Dress and Capped Pumps at CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman debuted a sharp look tonight on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star arrived with husband Keith Urban, wearing a sleek black Saint Laurent dress. The number featured one long sleeve, as well as an asymmetric neckline and sharp side cutout. Kidman’s dress was complete with a daring thigh-high slit and large bow accent. The star finished her look with dangling gold earrings, rings and a thick gold bangle. For footwear, Kidman’s shoes were equally slick. The star wore pointed-toe pumps with thin ankle straps, both crafted from black leather. The style’s triangular silhouette featured...
Vulture

Nicole Kidman Has Some ’Splainin’ to Do in Being the Ricardos Trailer

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” says Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the first trailer for Being the Ricardos, above. Not only that, but she makes bank, does what she loves for a living, and works “side by side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.” It’s all a picture of hypercompetence, both for the character of Ball and for writer-director Aaron Sorkin, whose vision of 1950s Hollywood looks snappy and full of life. “And all I have to do is kill for 36 weeks in a row and then do it again the next year.” Could this be recycled dialogue from an unused Studio 60 script? Kidman sells it either way, even if the trailer mostly just lets us see flashes of her red wig and almost none of her face. Can she pull off Lucy’s rubbery expressiveness?
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Being The Ricardos’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Struggle With Tension On The ‘I Love Lucy’ Set

There are only a few major films left that are expected to be major awards contenders, and Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos is one. However, judging from the reaction I’ve seen from colleagues over the last few days, there’s quite a lot of skepticism about the film, with most of it centering around the casting of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband, Desi Arnaz.
First Showing

Full Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos' About Lucille Ball

"If they 'boo' you, we're done…" Amazon Prime has debuted the official trailer for Being the Ricardos, the latest film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin following his other two features - Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The first teaser dropped last month. This time he's pulling a Steve Jobs but for classic TV show "I Love Lucy" instead. The film follows Lucy and Desi (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. It takes place over one week during the production of the show, hence the Steve Jobs concept of the story taking place in a short amount of time. Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, plus a fabulous cast including J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer. Both trailers for this so far are a bit off, or is it just me? All the music and the strange dialogue choices, rather than showing some scenes. I still hope this is good? But it's hard to say.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
