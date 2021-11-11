CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob and Khloé Kardashian celebrate Dream’s 5th birthday with stunning Barbie-themed decor

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Dream Kardashian is indeed a loved girl! Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian took social media to share a sweet post in honor of her 5th birthday. For the proud dad, his firstborn is his “best friend,” and according to him, he can’t believe she is already five years old.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!” Rob wrote alongside three photos of Dream. “You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!!”

“Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo 🤪🤪💙💙💪💪🤞🤞 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU,” he added, referring to the stunning Barbie-themed decor Dream got on her special day.

Dream’s grandma Kris Jenner also dedicated a special message to one of her beloved granddaughters. “Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

“You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!!” she continued. “You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo 😍❤️🥰🎂🥳 Lovey.”

Khloé Kardashian , who seems to have a closer relationship with Rob and his daughter, made sure that all Barbie-related dreams Dream had become a reality. The loving aunt, and mother of True Thompson , spoiled her niece a gorgeous balloon display, a life-sized Barbie box, and a giant Barbie playhouse. “A literal Barbie dream!!!! Thank you @balloonandpaper,” Khloé captioned the images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Hq9_0ctiR3Ov00 Khloe Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPETt_0ctiR3Ov00 Khloe Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdgY5_0ctiR3Ov00 Khloe Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Attend Simon Huck’s Wedding With Kim, Khloe and Kendall Jenner: Photos

Wedding weekend! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker attended Simon Huck’s and Phil Riportella’s rehearsal dinner, marriage ceremony and wedding reception together. Like the good friend she is, Kim, 41, gave a hilarious yet heartwarming speech at the couple’s pre-wedding event on Friday, November...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

