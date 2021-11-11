Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty
Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died in the line of duty Nov. 5, according to a Border Patrol tweet.
The tweet came Thursday from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.
KGUN9 reached out to the Border Patrol for more information.
