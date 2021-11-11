CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I5iD_0ctiQodu00

Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died in the line of duty Nov. 5, according to a Border Patrol tweet.

The tweet came Thursday from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

KGUN9 reached out to the Border Patrol for more information.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 8

joan
4d ago

to all the members of our society hold the line return to your faith and love of Christ as we were before it's the only way to combat the demonic hatred and eivil our government is throwing on us

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Mobile Devices#Firetv#Border Patrol Agent#Supervisory Border Patrol#The Tucson Sector#Neverforgotten#The Border Patrol#Appletv
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy