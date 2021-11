When you make a list of everything you're grateful for right now, don't forget to save space for all the shows and movies we've enjoyed so far this year. From great new comedies like FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs and dramas like HBO's The White Lotus to returning favorites like HBO's Succession and Paramount+'s Evil, there's a lot of quality TV out there. Add in movies (hello, Netflix's The Harder They Fall) and it's straight-up overwhelming, especially if you've fallen behind on your watchlist. And who isn't behind on their watchlist at this point? That's why TV Guide is here with something else you can be grateful for: A complete collection of TV and movie suggestions for every kind of viewer, so you don't have to waste your time scrolling.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO