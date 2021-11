This post has been updated with final numbers: The best and the brightest of country music gathered Wednesday for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan. The ceremony, which honored Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and more, earned a 1.1. rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.56 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates, topping all of primetime. The CMA numbers were steady compared with last year’s ceremony (1.1, 6.82M). In final numbers the CMA Awards brought in 6.9 million viewers, up in audience from 2020. It’s worth noting that the 2020 CMA Awards were down sharply from the pre-pandemic...

