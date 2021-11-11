CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump Official Thinks Trump Will Avoid 2024 Run Out of 'Fear' of Losing

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton believes Trump's teasing the run to keep the "spotlight" on him but won't launch a White House...

Allen101
4d ago

The majority of Americans won't even think about voting for the loser a second time.He just about destroyed America in less than four years.Vote blue all the way.

Reply(33)
56
Joyce Atkins
4d ago

I would never vote for Trump after all the rotten things he and his associates pulled , trying to make my America into a Dictatorship, He would destroy everything I hold dear. I remember hearing my great President FDR on the radio with my Dad , I surely know what a good President is. JGA.

Reply(1)
15
Johnny Rocco
3d ago

Trump knows he lost in a free fair election. if he runs again it will be same out come. pray that the Republicans will run someone we all can vote for.

Reply
9
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
Daily Beast

Mary Trump: If Donald Runs Again, This Will Be the Reason

Mary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to—but that means she has some insight into why he is the way he is. “I grew up in a family where kindness was considered weakness and cruelty was considered a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted” Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she talks with Molly Jong-Fast about why “there’s still hope” for Biden despite his plummeting poll numbers, and about what her uncle is brewing.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
Newsweek

