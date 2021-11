As longtime readers of this space know, I am one divorce away from becoming a professional gambler. (Everyone finds that joke funny except for one person). Bottom line? I am good at it. I consider myself an expert daily fantasy sports player and an above average sports bettor. The only reason I’m not doing it full-time is … well, it’s because before I found this little hobby, I got married and had kids and got a dog and a mortgage and weed trimmer and forsythia bushes (since removed, I hate them). You know, I’m a typical suburban dude and the idea of telling my family I’m now going to be wagering 10% of our family fortune — we’re talking five figures, bro — on any given day is probably not the +EV move to make, family-wise. (EV = expected value, and the “+” in front of it means “positive expected value.”)

GAMBLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO