Harry Kane has defended the decision to use his brother, Charlie, as an agent after failing to secure a move to Manchester City in the summer, but insists he is now ready to kick on this season, and that some of the early struggles were down to the after-effect of playing at Euro 2020.The Tottenham Hotspur striker has only scored one goal in the Premier League this season, to go with a blank at home to Hungary, the first time in 15 qualifying matches that he had failed to score for England. Such form has brought significant debate over whether...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO