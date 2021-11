Most of our region finally had a hard freeze last Wednesday and Thursday mornings, putting an end to a gardening season that lasted much longer than “normal.” October 2021 is in the books now, as one of the wettest as well as one of the warmest on record. As annoying as the rainy weather has been all summer long, it has been beneficial for our forests. Prolonged droughts, such as we have experienced in the past few decades, contribute to long term declines in forest health that are hard to erase. Tree species such as Eastern hemlock, which have been devastated by the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid, can tolerate much more insect pressure provided they have adequate moisture.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO