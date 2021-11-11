CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Two Communities Rally Following Fatal Car Crash Into Central PA Business

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN78Y_0ctiPRKI00

Two central Pennsylvania communities are rallying following a fatal car crash.

Amy Marie Krick, 47, of Lebanon, died when her car left Linglestown Road and hit two structures at the corner of North 6th Street on Oct. 31 around 7 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Krick was a teacher for the New Covenant Christian School and Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, according to her obituary and social media.

She “loved the beach, gardening, music, taking walks with her dog, Daisy, spending time with her family, and teaching,” as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, brother, husband, three children, a large extended family and friends, according to her obituary.

Her visitation and funeral was held at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church on Nov. 9, according to her obituary.

Now Krick’s community is rallying to support her family.

Her sister-in-law, Cheryl Frattaroli, launched a GoFundMe to help the Kricks cover their bills, “so that there is some normalcy in their life, til he can (get) back on his feet again!”

The campaign has raised over $2,900 of a $10,000 as of Wednesday night.

This is not the only GoFundMe for people affected by this tragic event, Aynyess George, 28, of Harrisburg also lost her business in this crash and has launched a GoFundMe to help start it back up.

The buildings were condemned following the crash and George now has to literally rebuild brick-by-brick, according to her GoFundMe campaign page.

Her campaign has raised over $5,300 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday night.

If you would like to donate to George’s campaign to rebuild you can do so here.

If you would like to support Amy Krick’s family during this difficult time, you can do so here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Central PA Mopedist Killed In Crash With Truck

A mopedist died in a crash involving a truck on Friday afternoon, according to a county coroner's release. Brad Striebig, 68, of the 2700 block of Crestview Drive in York Township, died at WellSpan Hospital York at 1:59 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.Striebig was d…
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Missing Delaware River Boaters

New Jersey State Police have identified the two boaters who they said went missing on the Delaware River over the weekend.A search and rescue mission was launched Saturday for Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, and Brian S. Palangi, 26, both of Deptford, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Adam Dewechter s…
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Struck By 2 Cars Dies

A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed when he tried to cross a busy five-lane highway in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred on Friday at 8:29 p.m, in the 700 block of Mullica Hill Road (Route 322), according to Harrison Township police. John M. Johnston of Paulsboro attempted to cross …
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Obituary#Central Pennsylvania#Gardening#Kricks
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Salisbury Township Estate Fire

Several injuries were reported in a fire that broke out early Tuesday at an estate in the Lehigh Valley, 6abc reports.Multiple fire companies responded to the home at the 3000 block of Barrington Lane in Salisbury Township just after 6 a.m., officials said on social media.Three alarms had been stru…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Outside High School In Hudson Valley

Gunshots fired outside a Hudson Valley high school forced an area school district to cancel classes and parent-teacher conferences, district officials announced.At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, there were reports of shots fired in Dutchess County outside of the Poughkeepsie High School o…
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

'Fly' Dad Of 4 Killed In Atlantic County Shooting

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Jersey.Police received a shot spotter call in connection with the incident at 914 North Main St. in Pleasantville, at 9:19 a.m. Saturday.Ivan Smith of Somers Point was found laying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound, a…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Voice

1 Hurt In Allentown Stabbing, Police Say

One person was hurt in a stabbing in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said.Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of West Hamilton Street for a reported stabbing around 3 a.m. Sunday,  Allentown police said.They met with the victim at a local hospital, according to police. The unidentifie…
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Man Takes Fatal Leap From NJ Turnpike: Police

A 33-year-old man leapt to his death from a New Jersey Turnpike overpass in Newark Monday morning, authorities said. Alain Lopez-Dorado, of Union, jumped off of the Interchange 14 overpass around 8:40 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.  He apparently landed on Delancy Street, …
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man Shot, Killed In South Jersey

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Jersey.The shooting occurred at 914 North Main St. in Pleasantville, at 9:19 a.m. Saturday. Police received a shot spotter alert and 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting. Ivan Smith of Somers Point was found by police…
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
161K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy