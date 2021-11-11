CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Hollywood royalty Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards reveal how to style the perfect holiday outfits

By Brittany Romano, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton co-host a holiday soiree with Amazon in Brooklyn, New York, on November 9th, 2021. Michael Simon Photography

Minutes before hosting a holiday soiree with Amazon , bright stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are sitting in a dimly lit back room in Brooklyn's 74Wythe.

The Tuesday night crowd is buzzing with anticipation but the sisters, who are warm and welcoming, openly discuss that they're only in town for a few more hours (Hilton's daughter Paris will be married Thursday). Still, with the clock ticking, the duo is dressed to the nines, with just enough time to provide a blueprint on their holiday dressing do's and don'ts.

We spoke to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton about everything you need to consider when picking a holiday outfit —and what you should avoid wearing when attending holiday parties.

What to consider when picking a holiday outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBslv_0ctiPE6500
Be the talk of the town and ace holiday dressing with the help of this sparkling skirt that's simply stunning. Allegra K / Amazon

"When we do a holiday or a dinner, we tend to be more elegant," explains Kyle.

"And, when we have people over, we expect them to [also] dress up," adds Kathy. This style standard dates back to their childhood where their mother "always, always [expected them] to be dressed up elegant and nice." The two have passed this standard down to their own daughters, with a few modifications.

"Certainly, eight or nine years ago, the ties loosened," says Kathy. While their mother might have been in favor of traditional outfits (ties, formal wear), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star isn't one "for themes." Instead, she focuses her attention elsewhere.

"We tend to let people wear what they want to wear so they don't feel uncomfortable." And while Kathy is all in favor of "dressy dresses," Kyle makes it clear: "There are l-e-w-k-s, and then there are looks." Don't show up in anything low-cut or too revealing.

For the pair, collaborating with Amazon was a seamless fit. Both highlighted a selection of timeless yet trendy pieces you can get on Amazon that are perfect for the holiday season. Each found dozens of holiday wardrobe staples, all fitting for not only Thanksgiving and Christmas, but any celebration (Kathy even found elegant pieces to gift Paris's bridesmaids).

Though getting invited to a Hilton-Richards holiday is pretty exclusive, here are 10 things you need to create your perfect holiday outfit for 2021, according to Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

1. This modern must-have: Lucite rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpaMy_0ctiPE6500
According to Kathy Hilton, these lucite rings are a modern must-have. Amazon

According to Kathy, "these [lucite] rings are [the ultimate] stocking stuffers." Follow her lead by wearing them on your knuckles to add a pop of color to your holiday outfit. Because they're lucite, they're very modern-looking, Kathy says, so you can stack them and wear them for years to come. This particular set comes in a 10-pack, so you can pick and stack your favorites.

Get the Sobly Resin Acrylic Ring from Amazon for $9.99

2. A stunning lengthy skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NV3q_0ctiPE6500
With 21 different shades available, this stunning skirt is on the top of our list this holiday season. Allegra K / Amazon

For effortlessly elegant style, Kathy says she is "going to order [this] beautiful copper skirt." The stunning metallic shade will seamlessly tie her entire look together for Thanksgiving. This skirt features a pleated waistband and comes in 21 different shades, runs through sizes XS through XL, meaning you can match it with just about any holiday look.

Get the Allegra K Women's Elastic Waist Skirt from Amazon for $33.99

3. A soft-to-the-touch sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S06Cv_0ctiPE6500
For casual styling, reach for this soft-to-touch sweater anytime, anywhere. Amazon Essentials / Amazon

If quality, softness, and versatility rank high on your list, then another must-have is Kathy's go-to sweater. With a near-perfect 4.5 rating, this sweater is praised for "how warm it feels" and how beautifully "the sleeves cuff." It's available in XS to XXL sizing.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women's Soft-Touch Crewneck Novelty Sweater from Amazon for $36.10

4. Kyle's go-to slipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLRSM_0ctiPE6500
Slip into the comfiest pair of UGG slippers that are beloved by thousands. UGG / Amazon

"For the job that we do, we wear heels, and when [I] come home I want to be comfy, so for me, it’s the slippers, the cozy stuff," explains Kyle. And, these UGG slippers are on the top of her list, admitting their her go-to "for road trips," too. Our style experts agree—that's why we rank these as the best slippers you can buy.

Get the UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper from Amazon for $84.95

5. This no-nonsense puffer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16McjY_0ctiPE6500
Invest in a no-nonsense puffer jacket that's under $70 from Amazon. Daily Ritual Store / Amazon

What else is on Kyle's "cozy, cozy, cozy" list? This " no-nonsense jacket " which is "roomy enough to wear to wear sweatshirts under and look a bit oversized." With a handful of sizes still available, ranging from XS to XL, 15 colors, and an under $70 price tag, consider us all sold.

Get the Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket from Amazon for $64.90

6. A family-friendly find

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnNRO_0ctiPE6500
Stay warm and look stylish with the help of this perfect puffer that's on the longer side. Amazon Essentials / Amazon

Both Kyle and Kathy were in unison over this water-resistant puffer that's on the longer side. According to Kathy, she "flipped out over it." Specifically, the peony pink shade was high on her list, while Kyle said she definitely wanted them for all four of her girls. This puffer is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women's Long Sleeve Cocoon Puffer Coat from Amazon for $62.80

7. A fan-favorite footwear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ibix_0ctiPE6500
Lace-up these comfortable boots, which will last all winter long. Sam Edelman / Amazon

Balance comfort and chicness with the help of these fan-favorite boots . Available in four shades, each option is suitable for any size. Plus, a handful of reviewers say they offer "good supportive stretch" in both the "ankle and calf."

Get the Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot from Amazon for $107.99

8. A slim-fit blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSwXz_0ctiPE6500
Make sure the men in your life are dressed to the nines with the help of this slim-fit velvet blazer. WEEN Charm / Amazon

When it comes to men styling, Kyle admits, husband Mauricio Umansky "didn't want to [dress up] anymore" and since has adopted a "dressy casual" stance, with this stunning slim-fit blazer topping her (and his) list. Available in nine shades, this velvet choice features a single-breasted one-button closure, flap pocket, a padded shoulder and goes up to 3XL, certainly, it'll land your guy on the best-dressed list this holiday season.

Get the WEEN Charm Men's Slim-Fit Blazer from Amazon for $77.80

9. This best-selling boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFQ9z_0ctiPE6500
Elevate your favorite guy's everyday style with the help of these best-selling waterproof boots. Carhartt / Amazon

For a practical and polished choice, these waterproof boots are a must. Deemed the " best boots ever " for men by customers, they are exceptional when worn "during the winter for snow removal and playing with the kids in the backyard" but also have the ability to transition into the nighttime, replacing any outdated loafers. Plus, they'll even work on the weekends when doing yard work or removing snow, and thanks to the additional waterproof protector, they'll last too.

Get the Carhartt Men's 6 Inch Waterproof Wedge Soft Toe Work Boot from Amazon for $129.33

10. The perfect sports watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrdbQ_0ctiPE6500
Give your men a timeless accessory in the form of this TIMEX watch that customers deem "the perfect sports watch." TIMEX / Amazon

Take the most important man in your life's watch to new depths with this water-resistant model. TIMEX claims the watch has been tested to withstand challenging climates—it features an innovative blacklight that improves visibility in the dark. Reviewers say this sport-formal watch is well-built and available at a great price point. More than 6,160 reviewers give it a solid 4.5-star rating.

Get the Timex Men's Expedition Metal Field Watch from Amazon for $57.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hollywood royalty Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards reveal how to style the perfect holiday outfits

