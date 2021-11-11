CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash In Willmar Leaves 2 Injured, House Damaged

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a driver crashed into a house in Willmar Wednesday afternoon after failing to stop for a stop sign and hitting another car.

According to the Willmar Police Department, a 24-year-old woman was heading east on Willmar Avenue, went through a stop sign and hit a vehicle going south on Fifth Street.

The 24-year-old’s vehicle then hit a nearby house.

The 24-year-old and the 73-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown, but police said they are both expected to survive.

No one in the house was injured, according to police.

