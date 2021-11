The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback competition has been, at best, clear as mud in 2021, while rotating Casey Thompson and Hudson Card in and out of the lineup routinely. In Saturday’s crushing loss (57-56) to Kansas, Sarkisian gave Thompson the start, then later let Card lead the Longhorns for a few drives — which, as Sarkisian said Monday, was always the plan for Texas. Ultimately, Thompson got the lion’s share of playing time against Kansas, and after his performance, he’ll start once again this coming week against West Virginia.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO