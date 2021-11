Simplistic and shallow, Lady In A Leotard With A Gun is another very poor title from The Voices Games. The Finger Guns review. According to the PlayStation store description, Lady In A Leotard With A Gun is a precursor to another of The Voices’ games, ‘Lizard Lady vs the Cats’. I reviewed the latter game back in February 2021. I described it as “a shallow, poorly constructed and thoroughly unenjoyably third person shooter”. The other thing that the PlayStation store mentions is that Lady In A Leotard has “AI and graphics which are simpler” than its successor. Needless to say, Lady In A Leotard With A Gun is shallower, even more poorly constructed and is quite possible the worst third person shooter on the PS4.

