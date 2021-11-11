CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Survivor, The Masked Singer, Batwoman, Chicago Fire, The 55th Annual CMA Awards

tvseriesfinale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, November 10, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer, Alter Ego, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVLine

CBS Chief Cheers Ghosts and Other Fall Wins, Successful NCIS Cast Transition

As CBS looks ahead to midseason (with the release of its winter game plan), it is currently home to three of the four most-watched freshman series (and four out of the Top 5). With delayed playback factored in, NCIS: Hawai’i leads this fall’s freshman class with 8.3 million total viewers, followed by FBI: International‘s 8.2 mil. Trailing NBC’s La Brea, Ghosts lands at No. 4 with 7.8 mil, while CSI: Vegas (7.1 mil) rounds out the Top 5. “That’s a heck of a good start in any year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine, “and especially this year, with [full fall...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Hits Season Low While ‘Survivor’ Also Dips in Ratings

We know our Outsiders are pretty dang smart, so you probably could have guessed this headline was coming given all the other “misses” from the past few weeks. Between cast changes and shocking exits, TV showrunners are just not giving the people what they want. The thing is, die-hard fans are vocalizing their woes and the TV shows (like “Chicago Fire” and “Survivor”) are starting to pay the ultimate price with dips in their ratings.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer’ Says Bye-Bye to Honey Boo Boo, Ties ‘Survivor’ Atop Ratings

Neither hit show was enough to overcome NBC’s ”One Chicago“ primetime lineup. With no Game 7 needed to settle the 2021 World Series, Fox went back to its normal Wednesday winner “The Masked Singer.” While the silly singing competition tied CBS’ “Survivor” as the highest-rated show(s) of the night among adults 18-49, NBC won Wednesday outright with its trio of “Chicago” shows.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Survivor’ & ‘The Masked Singer’ Retake Top Wednesday Demo Post-World Series; ‘Chicago’ Trio Leads Viewership

After the hype of the 2021 World Series, which saw the Atlanta Braves take home the championship on Tuesday, primetime resumed regular programming with the usual suspects back at the top. Survivor and The Masked Singer, after losing out to the World Series last week, were the highest-rated programs of the evening, tying with a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo. The two competition programs went head-to-head in the 9 p.m. hour alongside The Goldbergs (0.6, 3.12M), Chicago Med (0.7, 6.43M) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 0.59M). While Fox and CBS made for the top demo, highest viewership belonged to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans over the moon following exciting announcement

Chicago Fire is one of those shows that fans go wild for, so it's no surprise that the recent news that the firefighter drama will be taking its midseason break didn't go down too well. Despite happening every year, it seems that die-hard Chicago Fire fans - or Chihards -...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

TV Ratings: Masked Singer, Survivor and Fire Lead Night, AMLT Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer and CBS’ Survivor tied for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience. FOX | Back from the World Series break, The Masked Singer (4 mil/0.9) and Alter Ego (2 mil/0.4) each hit season lows in audience while steady in the demo CBS | Survivor (5.2 mil/0.9) ticked up in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.7 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (3.1 mil/0.3) were steady. THE CW | Legends (590K/0.1) and Batwoman (520K/0.1) hit season highs in audience while steady in the demo. (More specifically, Legends drew its...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CMA Awards Demo Steady & Viewers Up From 2020; ‘Alter Ego’, ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago P.D.’ Dip To Season Lows – Update

This post has been updated with final numbers: The best and the brightest of country music gathered Wednesday for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan. The ceremony, which honored Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and more, earned a 1.1. rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.56 million viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates, topping all of primetime. The CMA numbers were steady compared with last year’s ceremony (1.1, 6.82M). In final numbers the CMA Awards brought in 6.9 million viewers, up in audience from 2020. It’s worth noting that the 2020 CMA Awards were down sharply from the pre-pandemic...
TV & VIDEOS
themusicuniverse.com

55th Annual CMA Awards dominates Wednesday TV

With its presentation of The 55th Annual CMA Awards, ABC dominated Wednesday among Adults 18-49 (1.1/8), beating NBC by 57% (0.7/5), Fox by 83% (0.6/5) and CBS by 83% (0.6/4). ABC was also the night’s most-watched network (6.9 million), leading runner-up NBC by 11% (6.2 million). According to Nielsen, ABC’s...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Chicago Med#The Masked Singer#Chicago Pd#Csi
KGO

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the 55th CMA Awards on ABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coming to you from the heart of Nashville, On The Red Carpet is previewing country music's biggest night. Country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan will host the 55th CMA Awards, airing Nov. 10 on ABC. "I'm really happy to do it," Bryan told On The...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: 9-1-1 and NCIS Lead Night; The Big Leap, Good Doctor Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 this Monday drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, steady in the demo from its previous airing to lead the night in that measure; read recap and watch new Lone Star promo. Leading out of that, The Big Leap (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up. Over on CBS, NCIS (7.1 mil/0.6) led Monday in total audience and was steady in the demo — as were Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.5) and (a rather good episode of?) NCIS: Hawai’i (5 mil/0.5). The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo. Elsewhere: NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.7,...
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

All American, 9-1-1, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, NCIS

Monday, November 15, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 4400, All American, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, The Good Doctor, and Dancing with the Stars. Reruns: The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS Hawai’i. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page...
TV SHOWS
everythinglubbock.com

Fans invited back for the 55th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With just days until country music’s biggest night of the year, the Country Music Association is welcoming back audience members. The 55th Annual CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, November 10th. Last year’s award show was quite different due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
tvseriesfinale.com

Home Sweet Home: Cancelled? NBC Replaces Friday Night Series with The Wall

The Peacock network is making an abrupt change to its Friday night schedule. NBC has pulled the Home Sweet Home series effective immediately. For the immediate future, new episodes of The Wall will fill the Fridays at 8:00 PM timeslot. A family social experiment series, the Home Sweet Home TV...
TV SERIES
wbwn.com

Luke Bryan Talks About Hosting the 55th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan will host tonight’s 55th Annual CMA Awards Show. This is not Luke’s first time on TV or hosting an awards show. Luke is a judge on American Idol. He also co-hosted the ACM Awards with Blake Shelton for three years and with Dierks Bentley for two years (2013-2017).
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

La Brea: Season Two; NBC Mystery Drama Series Already Renewed for 2022-23

The mysteries will continue for the Harris family in the 2022-23 TV season. After just seven episodes, the La Brea series has been renewed for a second season on NBC. While this is the network’s first new show to be renewed, we already know that scripted shows Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU, and New Amsterdam will also be back, thanks to previous multi-season renewals.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Supermarket Sweep, Legends of the Hidden Temple, The Simpsons, NFL Football, Adele One Night Only

Sunday, November 14, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The Rookie. Special: Adele One Night Only. Sports: Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Chiefs at Raiders. Reruns: CSI: Vegas, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Masters of Illusion.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Call Me Kat: Season Two; FOX Premiere to Feature Blossom Cast Reunion (Watch)

Blossom fans are in for a treat when Call Me Kat returns for its second season on FOX in January. Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oÿ, and Michael Stroyanov are joining Mayim Bialik for the season premiere. The trio will visit Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament, and Kat will attend to see them because they were on her favorite show growing up, per The Wrap.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy