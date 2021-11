The Jacksonville Jaguars overcome a huge scare to rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence during their 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, was helped to the locker room for X-rays on his right ankle after getting stepped on in the second quarter. But he returned a few plays later, much to the relief of the Jags, who won just their second game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO