There's no denying that Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin are one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing's standout couples, not least to do with their chemistry. And following their quickstep, Tilly planted a kiss right on the cheek of her dance partner as her final move. The pair went on to receive mixed critiques for their performance with the judges commending some of the early parts of the routine and the difficulty of the dance, but noted some issues with the star's frame.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO