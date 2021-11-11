CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic fatalities up 10% in Arkansas this year, report states

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Safety Council (NSC) shows that traffic fatalities in Arkansas rose 10% in the first half of 2021.

Statewide, 26 more people died in 2021 than in 2020.

Traffic deaths were up 8% nationally in 2020 and increased by 16% in the first half of this year.

US cites ‘crisis’ as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

States in the northeast and south had the largest increases in speeding-related deaths, while the western half of the country saw declines of between 3% and 11%.

A full look at the report, by state and by region, is available here.

