Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 8,569 new cases

 5 days ago

ROME, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 60 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 8,569 from 7,891.

Italy has registered 132,618 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.84 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,509 on Thursday, up from 3,447 a day earlier.

There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 34 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 422 from a previous 423.

Some 595,812 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 487,618, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

