CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Person taken into custody after crashing into median on the 190

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOzuE_0ctiLpAm00

A person has been taken into custody following a crash on the 190 south Thursday morning.

A vehicle crashed into the median on the 190 south in the area of the exit 5 (Hamburg Street) around 7:00 a.m.

New York State police tell 7 Eyewitness News the person was arrested and suspected of DWI. No word was given on any possible injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
Niagara Gazette

Three arrested for DWI after weekend crashes in Falls

Niagara Falls police arrested three people on DWI and related charges this past weekend following three car crashes in the city. About 11:45 p.m. Friday, New York State Police and Falls officers responded to the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Blvd. for an accident. A heavily damaged Hyundai Sonata was found disabled in the roadway with its hazard lights flashing. A damaged 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was nearby idled in front of a Boulevard coffee shop.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Median#New York State Police#Dwi#Eyewitness
nny360.com

Woman taken to hospital after Felts Mills crash

FELTS MILLS — An elderly woman was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 9 a.m., first responders were sent to the intersection of Routes 3 and 971V for the crash. It appears a white pickup truck collided with a red sedan. The man driving the truck appeared uninjured. The woman in the red car was injured and taken to Samaritan. The nature of her injury was unclear.
FELTS MILLS, NY
Post Register

Man taken into custody after standoff with Ada Sheriff deputies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A man who was in a standoff with the Ada County Sheriff's Office for several hours Friday is now in custody. Officials say police tried to pull over a man during a traffic stop earlier Friday "where he was seen throwing drugs out the window after he drove away."
ADA COUNTY, ID
NWI.com

Driver taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash, police say

GARY — A 51-year-old Hammond man was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a four-vehicle crash near West 25th Avenue and Grant Street, police said. The man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on Grant Street about 8:40 p.m. when he struck two vehicles, one of which was pushed into a fourth vehicle, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
HAMMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klpw.com

UNION MAN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

On Friday October 29, 2021 Franklin County deputies received a call in reference to a wanted fugitive that had taken a vehicle without consent. Information was provided to deputies that a wanted fugitive identified as 27 year old, Brian Ray Bell from Union, had taken a vehicle without consent from a residence in the 1300 block of Fox Run. Deputies conducted an investigation which lead them to a residence in the 300 block of Fair Oaks Drive, St. Clair Missouri. Deputies located the vehicle in the driveway of the residence which was believed to be the girlfriend’s residence of Mr. Bell. Additional units were called in to assist due to Mr. Bells extensive criminal history. Upon arrival of additional units deputies began calling the subject out using the public address (PA) system.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
cwcolumbus.com

Multiple people taken to the hospital after crash in Newark

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said multiple people were taken to local hospitals after a crash Wednesday night in Newark. Troopers said the crash happened on Marne Road at State Route around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The conditions of those taken to the hospital have not been released at this time.
ACCIDENTS
EDNPub

Man menacing people with a knife safely taken into custody after tense situation

On November 9 around 12:58 a.m., Eugene Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Willamette after there were reports a man who was armed with a knife and menacing people. As two officers arrived they spotted the man, later identified as Richard Dean Taylor, age 58, actively aggressing a woman with a hunting knife. An officer drew his firearm and addressed Taylor, getting the woman out of harm’s way and beginning de-escalation attempts. Other officers continued to arrive in the area as Taylor left on foot still brandishing the knife in an aggressive manner and yelling. Multiple people in the area had to take shelter in a local business. Police followed Taylor, who was yelling at police while waving and slashing toward police with the knife. Efforts to calmly de-escalate Taylor were continuously made. From the first moments of the call, until Taylor was in custody, there were concerns he could readily harm a bystander or officer at any moment, as well as be harmed himself.
EUGENE, OR
WIBW

One taken into custody after pursuit ends near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody Monday morning after a chase ended near Silver Lake, authorities said. The incident began around 10 a.m. at the 24-7 gas station and convenience store near the Maple Hill exit off Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, about 12 miles west of Topeka.
SILVER LAKE, KS
WSVN-TV

Teen dies after being taken into police custody following suspected carjacking

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died after being taken into police custody after a suspected carjacking. According to Miami-Dade Police, the situation started when Hollywood Police responded to a reported carjacking. Police said the subject fled with the victim’s vehicle. Miami-Dade Police said they provided air support...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
News On 6

Mother Taken Into Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police Involving Children

Two children are safe and in DHS custody Thursday night after they were in the car with their mother during a stand-off with Tulsa police. Officers said the mom was also driving dangerously around their neighborhood with her kids in the car. Police said it can be tricky to deescalate when children are involved. Officers are glad the situation ended with no one hurt.
TULSA, OK
wvlt.tv

9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine students were taken to the hospital after a Greene Co. Schools bus crashed Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., according to officials with the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department. Greene Co. Director of...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Fox 19

Officer, driver taken to hospital after crash in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer and a driver of another car were taken to the hospital after a crash happened in Springfield Township Friday night. Police say that the officer involved was dispatched at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a disabled car when the officer’s car was hit from behind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy