Winter the dolphin’s illness ‘still a bit of a mystery’

As Winter the dolphin bobbed quietly in a nearby medical pool with a caretaker patting her head, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, executive director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, gave an update Thursday on the animal that remains in critical condition.

The injured dolphin who was the star of the hit movie Dolphin Tale has been ill and under observation at the aquarium, where they say she is so far not responding to medical treatment for a gastrointestinal infection.

“These intestinal issues are not uncommon in marine mammals,” Powell said. “Actually Winter before this has had some of these issues, but this time it

