CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia says it scrambled fighter jet to intercept British spy plane near annexed Crimea

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had scrambled a fighter jet to intercept a British spy plane operating near Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's defence ministry said the British foray was part of a wider uptick in military activity by the United States and its allies in the Black Sea region, something that President Vladimir Putin complained about to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Thursday.

The ministry said it had scrambled a Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jet to intercept a British Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance plane which it said had been trying to get close to Crimea. It said the British plane had changed course away from Crimea after being approached by the Russian plane.

Putin told Merkel by phone on Thursday that Western actions in the Black Sea region were destabilising, dangerous and provocative, the Kremlin said.

The defence ministry said in its statement that the increased NATO activity involved two U.S. warships, strategic aviation and four NATO spy planes in the last 24 hours, including the British one.

It said it looked like an attempt by NATO to scout out a potential theatre of war, something it said might come in handy in the event that Ukraine tried to take back by force its eastern Donbass region, which it lost control of to Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

It said two Russian warships were tracking the U.S. vessels.

British warship HMS Defender in June exercised what London said were internationally recognised freedom of navigation rules in Ukrainian territorial waters near Crimea, drawing a fierce response from Moscow.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now despite most countries continuing to recognise the peninsula as Ukrainian.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Let's cut the spin — Ukraine is alone against Russia

If he is to be deterred, Vladimir Putin must believe that the costs of a prospective action will be far outweighed by its benefits. Russia may soon launch a new offensive against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports that the United States and its European allies are readying new sanctions in the event that Russia uses prepositioned forces to attack Ukraine.
POLITICS
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' space missile test

The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action. Washington wasn't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials. The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons. "The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
MILITARY
Asbarez News

Russia in Talks with Turkey to Design New Generation Fighter Jets

Moscow is ready to help NATO-member Turkey develop its newest fighter jet, a leading Russian defense official revealed on Sunday, reported the Russia Today—RT—news channel. Ankara had previously indicated it was open to cooperating on the matter with friendly countries. “Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to assist Turkey [in the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin, Lukashenko discussed Russian gas flow to Europe - RIA quotes Kremlin

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have had a conversation about Russian gas flows to Europe via Belarus, a Kremlin spokesman said, after Moscow had signalled its displeasure with a threat by Lukashenko to stop them. RIA news agency quoted Kremlin...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Black Sea Region#Ukraine#British#Defence Ministry#German#Sukhoi#Russian#Western#Kremlin#Nato#Hms Defender#Ukrainian
Washington Examiner

The British military is not preparing to fight Russia in Ukraine

The Daily Mirror reports that 600 British Army combat personnel have been put on alert to deploy to Ukraine. This takes place as Russia consolidates its already significant military presence around Ukrainian borders. That said, caution is needed in reaction to the British newspaper's reporting. After all, the Daily Mirror...
MILITARY
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss calls on Putin to intervene in Belarus migrant crisis

The UK foreign secretary has called on Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” at the border of Belarus and Poland. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liz Truss insisted the UK “will not look away” as she urged Russia to take “clear responsibility” to end the dispute involving thousands of migrants and Polish troops. “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” Ms Truss wrote. It comes as Mr Putin warned Belarus over its threats to disrupt gas supplies to the EU amid the migrant...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron and Putin call for a ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus border tensions

France’s president Emmanuel Macron had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.The pair spoke on the phone for almost two hours, and a statement from the Elysee Palace said that “it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days”.Putin also promised Macron to “raise the topic” with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.At the same time, Lukashenko and German chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media.The post said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Russia
CBS News

Migrants rescued barely conscious 30 miles from Poland's border with Belarus as Lukashenko faces off with Europe

Poland, near the Belarusian border — Belarus' autocratic leader said on Monday that thousands of migrants — many of them seeking asylum from the violence in Iraq, Syria and other nations torn by strife — didn't want to be flown back to their homelands, as he doubled down in a tense standoff with the European Union. President Alexander Lukashenko's Russian-backed regime is accused by the EU and the United States of luring desperate people to the country, easing travel into and through Belarus, with the unwritten promise being an easy land border to cross onto EU soil in Poland or another neighboring country.
IMMIGRATION
milwaukeesun.com

Russia to launch mass production of Checkmate fighter jet in 2026: UAC

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will begin mass-producing its new single-engine, fifth-generation fighter jet Checkmate in 2026, Yury Slyusar, the general director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), said on Sunday. "The first flight of the fifth-generation fighter Checkmate is planned for 2023, serial production -- in 2026,"...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russia dismisses U.S. criticism of anti-satellite weapons test

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had successfully conducted a weapons test targeting an old Russian satellite and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft. U.S. officials said Monday's test had generated a debris field...
Reuters

Armenia says 12 of its soldiers captured by Azerbaijan -Interfax

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that 12 of its soldiers had been captured by Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying. The Azeri foreign ministry said in a separate statement that it considers Armenia guilty of deliberate escalation of tensions at the two countries' border.
MILITARY
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border

KYIV, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv. "I hope the whole world can now clearly see who really wants peace and who is...
MILITARY
The Independent

NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Monday to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine but he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor.Ukraine claims that Russia kept tens of thousands of troops and equipment near their common border after conducting war games earlier this year. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine and still controls territory there.The United States has warned the European Union to be wary of Russia’s intentions, but EU diplomats...
MILITARY
AFP

Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border. Blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the crisis, Putin hit back at claims from Poland and others that Russia is working with Belarus to pressure the European Union frontier. "I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he told state television. Putin said European leaders needed to talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the crisis and that "as I understand it" German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to do so.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy