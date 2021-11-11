Construction starts on Dunwoody’s $2B High Street project

Construction has kicked off on Dunwoody’s long-planned High Street, a project that aims to bring more walkable, urban development around Perimeter Mall.

GID Development Group, the project developer, announced Thursday it has started the $2 billion mixed-use project. It will span 10 blocks at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive.

The first phase will include 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, about 600 apartments, 90,000 square feet of office space and an expansive lawn. It will also include 222,000 square feet of existing office space.

“Dunwoody is craving a pedestrian-friendly center with an energetic and contemporary mix of retail, restaurants, and entertainment,” Jim Linsley, president of GID Development Group, said in a press release.

In September, the project landed its first retail tenant, mini-golf bar Puttshack . It will occupy 26,000 square feet at the project.

The development will also feature plazas, a water feature, a public staircase and bicycle-friendly streets. The 7,500-square-foot lawn will offer community events, such as a seasonal ice-skating rink, concerts and fitness classes, says the development team.

Future phases will bring other uses to High Street. When fully built out, it will offer 672,000 square feet of office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, 3,000 residential units and a 400-key hotel.

Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor, and Dwell Design Studio is the architect. JLL is leading the retail leasing.

Dunwoody views the Perimeter Mall area as one of its emerging walkable centers, Director of Economic Development Michael Starling told Reporter Newspapers in October .

“Perimeter is certainly changing, becoming much more walkable … moving away from that suburban and car-oriented center,” Starling said.

The city recently added the Perimeter Mall area as an open-container district . High Street was previously approved as an “entertainment district” as the city calls it, allowing visitors to stroll around with alcoholic beverages.

