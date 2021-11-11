CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Lawyer who stole millions seeks lenient sentence

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC0Lo_0ctiLBJ400

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than two weeks before Bruce Matson is set to go in front of a federal judge to learn his fate, representatives from both sides of his criminal case have weighed in on how much time the disgraced veteran Richmond lawyer should spend behind bars. The longtime former LeClairRyan attorney, who has admitted to stealing several million dollars from the LandAmerica bankruptcy estate while serving as trustee, has asked for a prison sentence of no more than 37 months, according to court filings Monday. Federal prosecutors recommend a punishment of no less than 46 months and a $250,000 fine. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Prison#Leclairryan#Landamerica
WTVR CBS 6

2 kids dead, 2 men critically injured after shooting

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804- 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy