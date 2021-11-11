Lawyer who stole millions seeks lenient sentence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than two weeks before Bruce Matson is set to go in front of a federal judge to learn his fate, representatives from both sides of his criminal case have weighed in on how much time the disgraced veteran Richmond lawyer should spend behind bars. The longtime former LeClairRyan attorney, who has admitted to stealing several million dollars from the LandAmerica bankruptcy estate while serving as trustee, has asked for a prison sentence of no more than 37 months, according to court filings Monday. Federal prosecutors recommend a punishment of no less than 46 months and a $250,000 fine. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .