Two more Ottawa Senators players enter COVID protocols

 5 days ago

The number of Ottawa Senators players in COVID-19 protocols climbed to eight Thursday, raising the possibility of postponements to upcoming games.

The short-handed Senators have three home games in the next four days, beginning Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Goaltender Matt Murray and forward Alex Formenton entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

The list also includes defensemen Josh Brown, Victor Mete and Nick Holden and forwards Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson. Associate coach Jack Capuano is also in the protocol.

According to TSN, the plan as of Thursday morning was to move forward with the game against the Kings, pending more test results. Medical officers from the NHL and NHLPA are said to be monitoring the situation.

Murray, 27, started Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Bruins in Boston and is 0-4-0 this season with a 3.10 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

Formenton, 22, has two goals and one assist in 12 games this season.

In related moves Thursday, the Senators recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Lassi Thompson and Dillon Heatherington from AHL affiliate Belleville.

–Field Level Media

