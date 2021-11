Steven Gerrard has left Rangers after three-and-a-half years in charge and with the Premiership title in the Ibrox trophy room.Gerrard departed for Aston Villa with Rangers top of the table, well-placed in their Europa League group and with a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian to follow.Chairman Douglas Park expressed his gratitude to Gerrard and added: “He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO