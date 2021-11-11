CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An In-Depth Look At The Britney Spears Conservatorship Ahead Of Friday’s Big Hearing

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 13, Looks So Grown Up In 1st School Dance Photos

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share photos of her eldest daughter, Maddie, going to her very first Homecoming dance a week after announcing her debut memoir. They really grow up too fast! Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share few photos of daughter Maddie Aldridge, ahead of her first homecoming dance! In the pics, the young beauty wore a lime green dress with ankle strapped heels for the occasion and opted to have her hair styled down in loose curls cascading down her back.
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
Clip of Kourtney Kardashian straddling Travis Barker at friend’s wedding sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are officially the PDA couple of 2021 – and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding at the weekend when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star straddled her husband-to-be while Blink-182’s All the Small Things blasted through the speakers. Comedian and author Claudia Oshry caught the moment on camera and shared the clip to her Instagram Story.
'9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
Katie Price in deep trouble after wild Vegas wedding

After pleading guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following a crash near her home – and then going to rehab for a month – you’d think Katie Price might lie low for a while. But that’s not how the 43 year old operates. Last week, fans...
Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
