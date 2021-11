The Cleveland Browns have finally sorted out the details of their divorce from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms of the reworked contract the two sides agreed to that will allow Beckham to leave Cleveland. The Browns removed the final two seasons on Beckham’s current contract, ensuring he will become a free agent this offseason. Beckham would be owed $7.25 million by any team that claims him on waivers, making that unlikely to happen.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO