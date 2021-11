JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added another lineman to their 2022 recruiting class. Holmes County Central senior Marlique Fleming committed to the Red Wolves Thursday night. The 6-foot-6 275-pound offensive tackle is one of the best in the trenches in the Magnolia State. Fleming was selected to compete in the 35th Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. Several notables have played in this matchup including AJ Brown and DK Metcalf. A-State great Omar Bayless played in 2014, current Red Wolf Alan Lamar played in 2015.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO