Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

As more and more road construction projects wrap up, we get to drive on brand new roadways!. A few years back, when the stretch of eastbound I-96 near the East Beltline re-opened after construction, the new road way had a unique sound to it when you drove on it. The sounds were caused by variations in the new road surface. In time, those areas were worn down and the sounds faded away. (Here is a story by Fox 17 on that stretch of singing road.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO