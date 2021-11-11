CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

By Lacy James
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a...

98.7 WFGR

53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021. The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
98.7 WFGR

Body Found on White Pine Trail in Northern Kent County

While many were sitting out in the woods on the first day of firearms deer hunting season, the Kent County Sheriff's Department was on the White Pine Trail, near Cedar Springs, on Monday morning, November 15th, to investigate reports of a male body alongside the trail. Upon arrival, authorities found...
KENT COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan And Lakeshore Hospitals Graded For Safety

West Michigan and Lake Shore hospitals are getting graded on safety and it goes to show you should research about where to get your health care before you go. The non-profit organization, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, just released safety grades for hospitals all across the country and we pulled those grades for hospitals in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan State Police Hope to Identify Jane Doe Found in Lake Michigan in 1988

Michigan State Police exhume the body of a Jane Doe that was discovered on the shores of Lake Michigan 33 years ago in an effort to identify her. Michigan State Police Niles Post and New Buffalo Police Department are asking for help identifying the woman whose remains washed ashore on the New Buffalo breakwater of Lake Michigan on April 8, 1988. Police believe she could be a missing person from any of the states that border Lake Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Hunted Deer Seeks Sanctuary In Sturgis Church

When people are after you with guns, you seek safety in the Lord. Who wouldn't?. It was apparent on the opening day of firearms deer season in Michigan, that something was amiss at the Brace Church in Sturgis. Clearly someone or something had busted in to the sanctuary of the...
STURGIS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Kentwood Police Chief to Retire

He has spent 34-years with the city of Kentwood Police Department. He is the first to rise through the ranks to become Chief of Police, and he is soon to retire. December 10th will be the day that Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts walks away from more than three decades in law enforcement.
KENTWOOD, MI
98.7 WFGR

Another Musical Stretch of Interstate in Grand Rapids

As more and more road construction projects wrap up, we get to drive on brand new roadways!. A few years back, when the stretch of eastbound I-96 near the East Beltline re-opened after construction, the new road way had a unique sound to it when you drove on it. The sounds were caused by variations in the new road surface. In time, those areas were worn down and the sounds faded away. (Here is a story by Fox 17 on that stretch of singing road.)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Brianna Brown
98.7 WFGR

Top Thrill Hills — Where To Sled In Grand Rapids

Bookmark this page for later! It's time to start thinking about winter activities. You can take advantage of winter weather by hitting one of West Michigan’s best sledding hills! Here are some of the free, favorite sledding hills around West Michigan:. Richmond Park:. Located at 963 Richmond St NW in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Donors Help U of M Student Whose Car Was Flipped Over in East Lansing

A University of Michigan student says he is "really grateful" to everyone who donated money to help replace the car that was flipped over in East Lansing in October. Jack Borchanian drove his grandmother's car to East Lansing on October 30 to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game. Shortly after the Spartans won the game, chaos broke out near the campus, with rowdy students setting couches on fire and inflicting damage on the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis that Borchanian had been entrusted with.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Top 10 Deer Hunting Violations

Firearm season for Michigan deer hunters begins on Monday, November 15. I have put together a list of the top 10 deer hunting violations you should avoid. In the cult classic film Escanaba in Da Moonlight, about life in Michigan, Jeff Daniel’s character says, opening day of deer season is like, “Christmas with Guns.” That is very true for many of us Michiganders during deer season. The movie is also a pretty good idea for deer camp.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

