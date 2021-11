John Tortorella has never been afraid to say it how it is, even when it has come to the best players in the world. His latest victim? Connor McDavid. The 24-year-old is off to a blazing hot start with nine goals and 15 assists in just 24 games, not to mention the Oilers lead the Pacific Division with a 10-2 record. But according to Torts, McDavid will need to make adjustments on the defensive side of the puck if he wants to win a championship.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO