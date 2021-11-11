CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Current coronavirus measures are ‘insufficient’, expert says

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Tim Spector said vaccines alone were not enough to control Covid and it could be a concern for the next five years. Vaccines alone are not enough to control coronavirus and current measures are “insufficient”, an expert has said. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College...

www.shropshirestar.com

healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Coronavirus control measures tightened up at Parliament

Parliament has stepped up measures to limit the spread of coronavirus as many MPs continued to shun masks in the Commons chamber. The UK Health Security Agency has determined the risk of transmission of Covid-19 on the parliamentary estate has increased. New measures include the cancellation of non-parliamentary business activity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Germany set to plan new coronavirus measures as numbers spike

The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Germany’s national disease control centre has reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 cases as the country’s parliament was set to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for coronavirus measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel & Enterprise

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts, experts warn to brace for ‘viral’ winter

The highly contagious delta variant is once again driving up coronavirus cases in the state, fueling disruptive outbreaks across the Northeast and sending hospitalizations surging in the Mountain West. It’s a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter as the nation’s battle against COVID-19 continues. “A significant surge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Feeling under the weather? Here's how to tell if you have coronavirus or allergies, according to a doctor

This time of year, you might have an attack of sinus pressure, congestion, and watery eyes. And these symptoms may have you wondering if you have coronavirus or allergies. With variants of the coronavirus spreading this autumn and winter, you may feel like you’re turning into the Sherlock Holmes of the infectious disease world as you try to decipher the cause of your symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

