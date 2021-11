Lewis Hamilton took victory at Interlagos after recovering from exclusion from qualifying on Friday over a technical breach to cut Max Verstappen’s championship lead. Hamilton was stripped of his fastest time in qualifying and sent to the back of the grid for Saturday's sprint race after the DRS on his car failed the FIA’s post-session check. Mercedes called the decision “harsh”, noting that teams would ordinarily be able to repair such an issue under parc ferme conditions, but did not appeal.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO