The biggest climate summit in town is in full swing. Happening in the World: In the first major deal that came out of the climate summit COP26, more than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. At the moment, the deal is fortified by a pledge of nearly $19.2bn of public and private funds. This comes after the 2014 New York Declaration on Forests that was a voluntary and legally non-binding agreement whereby about 40 governments had aimed to halve deforestation by 2020—the agreement failed because deforestation still continues at an alarming rate and this makes some experts skeptical about this new deal. However, the deal does newly include key countries like Brazil (stretches of the Amazon rainforest are cut down here)—so experts are hopeful that this could be good news (BBC).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO