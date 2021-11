The 14-year-old East Orange girl who ran away from home and was missing for a month left because she feared her mother would continue to beat her, authorities said. The teen also told investigators that her mother forced her to panhandle on the streets and didn’t let her attend school, according to an affidavit of probable cause supporting the two counts of child endangerment filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against her 40-year-old mother Jamie Moore.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO