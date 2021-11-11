Best TV Black Friday deals 2021: Top offers from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Black Friday and deals on televisions are the peanut butter and jelly of high holiday shopping season. Years past have seen viral videos of people physically fighting over limited quantities, but thankfully online deals from top retailers have made those chaotic scenes feel obsolete.

Below, we’ve chosen some of our favorite pre-Black Friday deals and TVs that promise to drop their prices come November 26th so you can get a head start on planning your big splurge. Check back on Black Friday to see what else we find!

SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV with HDR UN60TU7000

While under $550 is already a great price on this TV, check back on Black Friday to see how much more you can save thanks to Walmart’s little yellow banner that promotes this as a sale item for the big day. Some high points to look at:

–Crystal Processor 4k

–looks great from any viewing angle

–high dynamic range makes colors and visual details pop

–only one remote necessary

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV U515CV-U

For something a bit smaller and more affordable, try this Sceptre model television that’s already marked down from $328 to $248 ahead of the 26th. Some key notes:

–slim bezel-brush pattern design that adds a unique look and protection from scratching, but is also pleasing to touch

–LED display that delivers rich colors

–parental controls

Hisense - 70" Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

This TV is exclusive to Best Buy and they’re already on top of showing customers the best deals of the season–read more about their policy of promising to refund the difference in our Black Friday primer. You’ll save $300 when you buy now (one of their biggest price cuts so far), so bookmark this option if you’re looking for:

–4K Ultra HD

–Dolby Vision™ HDR and HDR10 that gives more detail, even in shadows

–auto low latency mode for gaming

–voice remote

Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

This is the lowest price on this model you’ll find anywhere this year, and here’s what it offers:

–4K (2160p) for four times the pixels of Full HD

–large 65 inch screen, perfect for living rooms or large bedroms

–LED display for high contrast and superior brightness

–DTS digital surround sound for pristine audio quality

Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

The number one seller in Amazon’s LED & LCD TVs section is on sale for Black Friday. Here’s what to expect with this machine:

–4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG for a clearer, more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD

–stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes

–watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music

–Fire TV Alexa voice remote