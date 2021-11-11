CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lana Condor Shares Her New Victoria’s Secret Brand’s Pink Mental Health Campaign, Winter Shoes & Holiday Wishlist

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsCE1_0ctiGg5A00

Though Lana Condor has a range of roles under her belt, her latest is extra festive: Pink campaign star. For the Victoria’s Secret brand’s new “Pink Unwrapped” video series with Lexi Underwood, the actress shares the joys of the holiday season and the importance of mental health.

“I think because this year has felt like a million years all in one, the fact that it’s almost to the holidays blows my mind,” Condor tells Footwear News . “Filming a holiday show really got me in the mood, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, the holidays are coming up. This is so exciting,’ because I love celebrating and I love being with my family during the holidays.”

As a longtime mental health advocate and Pink fan, Condor was quick to join the “Unwrapped” project. The weekly video series features her and Underwood hosting a holiday variety show with performances like poetry and dance. The project was made with the JED Foundation, which has received a $200,000 donation from PINK to support mental health resources for young adults. In particular, it highlights the importance of self-care and managing stress.

“Mental health issues can be heightened in the holiday season because it is a stressful time for a lot of people, especially with the given circumstances of the pandemic,” says Condor. “During the most festive period of our life we have to put ourselves first, and have to value ourselves and have to take care of ourselves, because there’s no way that we can be there for others and our loved ones if we neglect ourselves.”

As winter nears, the star is favoring comfortable—and possibly controversial—shoes. “I know that Crocs are a hot topic and you either love them or you hate them, but I recently rediscovered platform Crocs and I’ve been bedazzling them with all the little jewels you could put on them,” says Condor. “It is so much fun, and I didn’t think that I was going to love them—but I really love them, it’s so much fun and you can really dress them up for the holidays.”

Condor also loves chunky boots for the months ahead. “I wore these awesome chunky leather boots for some Pink artwork, and I’m obsessed,” says Condor. “They dress up monochromatic sweatsuits really, really well. I’m all about being cozy this season, so I’ve been wearing a lot of sweatsuits and dressing it up with heels and some jewels and calling it a day. You can never go wrong with a chunky boot.”

Condor is also valuing comfort in fashion, as well. “ I think a lot of this year, people have been prioritizing comfort because it has been such a chaotic time, and so we want to feel comfortable,” she says. “Monochromatic sweatsuits are awesome. I’ve been loving all the oversized blazers with the biker shorts and a chunky sneaker. A platform sneaker has been great, because you look business but you’re also very comfortable. “

In addition to HBO Max’s upcoming film “Moonshot,” Condor has a range of projects underway. The actress just wrapped the first season of Netflix’s “Boo Bitch,” which she describes as a “raunchy, coming-of-age comedy”—and happened to be her first time simultaneously producing and acting. She’s also set to film “Take Out” as both a star and producer.

“I wanted to make a show with the three things that I love, which is food, action and love. We made this show called ‘Take Out,’ which is about this young woman who lives in New York and she has a noodle shop, and that is a her day job. Her passion is cooking, and then her night job is fighting crime,” says Condor. “We haven’t started shooting that yet, but we are going to and it’s going to be a blast, I hope.”

Though the holidays aren’t here yet, Condor has already made her holiday wish list—and it’s focused on her nearest and dearest.

“I want to see my family and I want to rest and be at peace, and I want my family and my loved ones to be safe,” says the actress. “That is what I want the most.”

You can discover Condor and Underwood’s “Pink Unwrapped” holiday special on Pink’s YouTube channel and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kid Cudi Wears Bold Bridal Look at CFDA Awards in Lace Wedding Gown and Sneakers

Kid Cudi did not disappoint on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet on Wednesday night in New York. The rapper wore a custom wedding dress by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz. The ERL ensemble featured lace from head-to-toe, with gloved sleeves and an ankle-length bell skirt. Cudi completed the look with a cream tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels, a matching veil and cream-colored sneakers. The skateboarding-esque shoes, meanwhile, were adorned with floral crystal embellishments. This isn’t the first time Cudi has been spotted in a dress. For his April appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the artist wore...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Turns Heads in Chic Black Gown & Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Lauren Sánchez arrived to the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in LA on Saturday, alongside billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The perfect pair was snapped smiling in coordinating black outfits. The Amazon founder wore a sharp tuxedo while his partner wore a long gown and black heels. The A-list event was held at the Pacific Design Center to support the nonprofit’s goal to raise money for children in poverty with diapers and other necessities. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa was the guest of honor and was presented with the Giving Tree Award. Earlier this month, Bezos and Sánchez also complemented each other in sparkles and suede at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katy Perry Debuts New Look in Strapless Leather Dress and Mesh Heels at CMA Awards

Katy Perry debuted a striking new look on the red carpet on Wednesday’s 2021 CMA Awards. The “Never Really Over” singer hit the red carpet in a sleek Vivienne Westwood dress. The strapless brown leather number featured a draped silhouette, long skirt and corseted bodice. It also included a back slit and folded single strap sleeve. Perry’s ensemble was accented with a layered Westwood pearl necklace. When it came to shoes, Perry chose an equally stark style to complement her dress. The “California Gurls” singer donned a pair of Andrea Wazen heels for the occasion. The nude Ines style featured pointed toes, slingback and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lexi Underwood
Person
Lana Condor
utrgvrider.com

Lana Condor to be next Distinguished Speaker

Student Activities will host its second Distinguished Speaker Series virtually this semester with actress Lana Condor at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Condor is best known for her acting role as Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix movie series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”. Cindy Mata-Vasquez, director of Student...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Lana Condor Reveals What It’s Like to Work with ‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse

Our favorite rom-com star, Lana Condor, is heading to HBO Max for a new romantic flick. Only this time, she'll be ditching the plaid skirts and floral dresses for space gear. PureWow recently caught up with the star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, who's now partnering with PINK for its holiday “Unwrapped” campaign to help young adults prioritize self-care and mental health during the holidays. As part of the initiative, PINK will donate $200,000 to mental health nonprofit The Jed Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Barbie Ferreira And Her Cat Star In Coach’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

The holiday season is already upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give a little love to those around you? On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Coach released its latest campaign, titled “Give A Little Love,” just in time for the upcoming festivities and stars familiar faces of the brand, like Barbie Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Kiko Mizuhara, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Ring in the Holiday Season with Loewe's New Campaign

Loewe's newest capsule collection brings us home for the holidays. Set upon cinematic sets reminiscent of vintage living rooms, a cast of real friends and family perch adorned in cozy sweaters accessorized with the brands latest releases. Tinsel of gold and silver, piles of presents of muted greens and blues, and Christmas trees pair perfectly with the soft leather of bags and quirky spirit of the shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Mental Health#Shoes#Secret Brand#Winter Shoes Holiday#The Jed Foundation
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Bella Hadid shared a candid Instagram post speaking about mental health and how she's learned to handle pain

Taking a cue from Willow Smith, model Bella Hadid is opening up about her nonlinear mental health journey and how social media isn't a true reflection of her life. In an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, 9th November, Bella shared a clip of Willow talking about art and insecurity, writing in the caption, “I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Vibe

Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy