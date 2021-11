While recently food shopping, I noticed supermarket employees stocking the freezers with huge turkeys and building displays of canned pumpkin, cranberry sauce and all the trimmings, getting ready for the mad rush. Just about every magazine on display at the checkout counter had a picture-perfect cover of a turkey, the trimmings or those sumptuous pies. Do these professionally food-styled and staged holiday photos inspire or intimidate us? Thinking: my turkey never comes out looking like that; the lattice crust on my pie is never so even and perfectly golden browned; my stuffing isn’t so eye-appealing. Does perfection even matter when spending quality time with loved ones is what Thanksgiving is supposed to be all about.

