Rocket Pitch

Yeah, the pitch clock is coming to Major League Baseball – either this season or next – and I now suspect that everyone in the game knows it. At last check, we were talking about how successful the pitch clock was in the Low-A West experiment this year, and how Commissioner Rob Manfred was talking it up. Now, top executives from around the game were asked to weigh in by Baseball America, and across the board – 19 times out of 19 – the pitch clock received positive reviews. Heck, the way it reads, many of them brought up the clock unprompted. Read the piece if you want a temperature check on just how popular the idea is.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO