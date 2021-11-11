Rocket Pitch

A KICK IN THE HEAD—The Sporting FC U-18 boys’ soccer team, which includes players from Westlake, Agoura, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park and Camarillo, won the Coast Soccer League Premier League Championship on Oct. 30 in Irvine. Sporting FC defeated Oxnard United FC 3-1 in the title match. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Evan Reyes, coach Jon Meyers, Edward Reyes, Kyle Howie, Jackson Chandler, Owen Wilson, Suren Sarkissian, James Mancilla, Josh Gould and Justin Wade. Back row: Owen Schoner, Tochi Ndu, Adam Olson, Kieran Tayler, Ryan Kakuk, Amari Twyman, Jeremy Larson, Noah Teichner and Shane Weeks. Mathew Schwartz and team manager Elizabeth Chandler are not pictured. Howie is a standout kicker for Agoura High’s football team.
