Drinks

Brewbound Podcast: Five Beer Writers Enter a Zoom Meeting …

By Brewbound.com Staff
Brewbound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational beer writers Kate Bernot and Dave Infante join Brewbound’s Justin Kendall, Jess Infante and Zoe Licata for a special “Beer Byliners” crossover special. Topics include the...

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

Brewbound.com

Brewbound Podcast: SoCal Cerveceros Share How the Homebrew Club is Helping Build a Brewery Pipeline

Agustin Ruelas and Ray Ricky Rivera join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss how the SoCal Cerveceros homebrew club is helping build a pipeline of professional brewers. Ruelas and Rivera share their own aspirations, including Ruelas’ Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera and Rivera’s contract brewed Norwalk Brew House brand and self-distribution business.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

CODO Design Launches Beer Branding Trends Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, is launching a new bi-monthly podcast for the beer and beverage alcohol industry. The Beer Branding Trends Podcast will feature thirty minute conversations between CODO co-founders, Isaac Arthur and Cody Fague, on the art and science of building compelling beverage brands.
News Talk KIT

Meet KIT at The Yakima Sports Center For Beer Friday

It's a tradition that we just can't stop. KIT's Beer Friday. Each Friday KIT visits a local restaurant or bar for a casual meeting of KIT listeners who want to talk and meet other listeners in the community. The unofficial event starts at 3:30 pm. Hundreds of people have been...
YAKIMA, WA
Brewbound.com

Park City Brewing Announces 5 New Beers with a New Face and Taste

PARK CITY, Utah – Park City Brewing announced that it is entering the Utah market with new ownership, beer, and branding. Park City Brewing offers five core beers and anticipates opening its first brewery and taproom in December 2021, located in Park City, Utah. Park City Brewing promises timely and...
PARK CITY, UT
Brewbound.com

Braxton Brewing Co. Unveils Plans for Seventh Annual Dark Charge Day

COVINGTON, Kentucky – Braxton Brewing Co. will once again celebrate Dark Charge Day, a celebration of their well-known Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – Dark Charge. This year’s variants continue to meet the reputation that has been set by the six previous Dark Charge Day celebrations. In total, four variants will once again be introduced: a Barrel Aged Dark Charge, Braxton Builders: Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee, Braxton Labs: Coconut Cream Puff, and Barrel House Orange Curacao. After a trying year for the nation, the Braxton Brewing team also looks forward to unveiling even more surprises and announcements during this year’s annual Dark Charge celebration.
COVINGTON, KY
winemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: When the Worlds of Wine and Beer Collide

Producers being known for just one thing is rapidly becoming a dated concept. “Beverage companies” is the new “it” term. While breweries diversifying their drink portfolios have become quite common, wine production is also finding a place in this new mixed-up world of wonder. In this episode, we venture down...
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Montauk Brewing Company to Release On The Horizon 2021-2022 Double IPA

MONTAUK, New York – Last year, Montauk Brewing Company brewed a beer called On The Horizon IPA as a way to look back over the prior year, take it all in, and then look out at the exciting road ahead of them. On The Horizon will continue each year to commemorate the year’s transition. On December 23rd, Montauk will release On The Horizon 2021 – 2022 Double IPA to check in at 7.8% ABV and will be brewed with Citra and Cashmere giving it notes of lemon, lime and citrus with herbal aromas. Stock up on this LTO release and celebrate with Montauk as one year ends and the next comes roaring in!
MONTAUK, NY
Brewbound.com

GLBC Introduces Dank Demon Imperial Dank IPA

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of new seasonal Dank Demon™ Imperial Dank IPA, beginning November 8 throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint in Imperial IPA Series 16 oz. Can 4-Packs and Draft. Brewed with a blend of Apollo™, Eureka™, and Altus™ hops, Dank Demon Imperial...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brewbound.com

Bell’s Celebration Series Continues with Latinx-Inspired Release

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Bell’s Brewery will shine a spotlight on various cultures within the Latinx community and its employees with a special beer release and event. Brillosa, a deliciously smooth Vienna-style Lager with a 5% Alc. By Vol., is the seventh beer to be designed and released as part of Bell’s Celebration Series.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Unveils New Logo & Announces Forthcoming Rebrand

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was Bucks County’s first production brewery when they first opened their doors nearly 10 years ago, and now they’re unveiling a new logo and forthcoming rebrand to celebrate that milestone. Fans of the brewery will begin to notice the new logo at the brewery’s 3 taprooms and on new merchandise launching the week of Thanksgiving. All new can art and packaging will begin hitting shelves in early 2022 to kick off their 10th anniversary.
CROYDON, PA
Brewbound.com

Barrel House Z Releases Fresh Batch of Welcome Home Double New England IPA 7.5%

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts – Last summer, Barrel House Z’s brew team held a late-night brainstorming session to come up with recipe ideas for the 2nd Annual HOP-ETITION, a blind-tasting event held at New World Tavern in Plymouth. This event draws a fun crowd and first-rate local breweries. The last two years were cancelled due to COVID, so folks were thrilled to get back to the before times.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Brewbound.com

AleSmith Switches Gears with New Speedway Stout Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company is speeding towards to the end of 2021 with the final rollout in their limited-release, quarterly stout series. Speedway Stout Variant #4: Madagascar Vanilla & Ceylon Alba Cinnamon is bookending a successful year of brewing by the AleSmith team, who managed to produce and distribute a slew of new beers over the course of 2021, even amidst global industry challenges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brewbound.com

Belching Beaver Brewery Releases Deftones Mixed Pack

SAN DIEGO, California – To celebrate the holiday season Belching Beaver Brewery is giving its fans a special variety pack to share with friends and family around the Thanksgiving table. The 8-pack 16 oz can package features four Deftones collaboration beers, including Good Morning Beautiful that hasn’t been released since 2018. The variety pack includes:
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Maui Brewing Launches Final Limited Release of 2021

KIHEI, Hawaii – As the sun sets on 2021, Maui Brewing Company will re-release Makena Cloud Hazy IPA as its final limited release specialty of the year. The beach-worthy juice bomb is brimming with tangerine and ripe stone fruit character. Makena Cloud is an unfiltered India Pale Ale, hazy pale gold in appearance and checks in at 6.3% ABV. The balanced hop profile of Mosaic, El Dorado, Citra Cryo, and Ekuanot Cryo® hops offer light subtle bitterness with 62 IBUs.
KIHEI, HI
Brewbound.com

Firestone Walker Releases Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout

Paso Robles, CA: Firestone Walker today released Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout, an all-new seasonal beer infused with Saigon cinnamon sticks and premium Madagascar vanilla beans, made to warm your soul as the weather turns cold. “Every year, we get to play around with creating a seasonal stout, and this time...
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Reyes Beer Division Closes Agreement with Classic Beverage in California

ROSEMONT, IL – Effective today, Reyes Beer Division (RBD) has officially closed on its exchange of certain brand distribution rights with Classic Beverage in Southern California. This transaction added approximately 6.8 million cases to Harbor Distributing’s existing footprint, including brands from key suppliers such as Molson Coors, Mark Anthony Brands,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Releases Winter Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery is bringing back Throwback Vibes, its winter seasonal beer first introduced in November 2020. Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s modern take on a West Coast IPA and is available annually from November through March at the New Orleans taproom and throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

