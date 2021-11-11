Brewbound Podcast: Five Beer Writers Enter a Zoom Meeting …

COVINGTON, Kentucky – Braxton Brewing Co. will once again celebrate Dark Charge Day, a celebration of their well-known Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – Dark Charge. This year’s variants continue to meet the reputation that has been set by the six previous Dark Charge Day celebrations. In total, four variants will once again be introduced: a Barrel Aged Dark Charge, Braxton Builders: Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee, Braxton Labs: Coconut Cream Puff, and Barrel House Orange Curacao. After a trying year for the nation, the Braxton Brewing team also looks forward to unveiling even more surprises and announcements during this year’s annual Dark Charge celebration.
