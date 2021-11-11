CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Owner Tapestry Shares Rise on Upbeat Outlook and Abating Supply Chain Fears

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach owner Tapestry shares rose after the high-end handbag owner hiked its revenue forecast for the year. The retailer said shoppers shouldn't worry about finding shelves bare this holiday season, amid ongoing global supply chain issues. CFO Scott Roe said Tapestry plans to spend roughly $70 million on air...

