Elon Musk has been getting into all sorts of bother as of late in regards to his extraordinary wealth and whether he should sell some of his Tesla stock in order to eliminate world hunger. It might sound like an absurd premise but as the richest man in the world, Musk would need to sell around $6 billion of his stocks in order to fund the United Nations efforts to fight famine. Although $6bn is an astronomical amount of money, it is just 2 per cent of the South African’s overall wealth who has an estimated net worth $281.6bn....

ADVOCACY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO