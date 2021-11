The West Virginia volleyball team was back in action Friday, defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in four sets to take a win in both matches of the double-header. The match started out slow for West Virginia (16-7, 6-6 Big 12), with it dropping the first set to Kansas 29-27, but then answering with wins in the next three sets with the scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15, respectively.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO