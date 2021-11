Difficult is a word associated with many of life’s tasks. Early wake-ups are often difficult. Leaving your family for another deployment is difficult. Attempting a challenging assignment or exam is difficult. Here’s a question: Why do we submit ourselves to what feels like a lifetime supply of difficult tasks? The answer? We participate in the challenges of life because we can. The beauty of life is the challenges we overcome. We subject ourselves to the difficult tasks in life because doing so ensures that we will ultimately succeed. Another question I like to ask is: How can I succeed if I never try? This way of thinking allows me to acknowledge the notion that success is often preceded by challenges and stumbles but is still within reach. All one must do is simply try.

IRAQ ・ 5 DAYS AGO